Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $167,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.