Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. AGNC Investment makes up about 2.4% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 46,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.