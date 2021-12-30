Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,815 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.