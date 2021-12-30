Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock remained flat at $$89.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,531. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

