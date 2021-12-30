PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.53

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 4094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

