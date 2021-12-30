People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

