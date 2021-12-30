PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $345,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.97 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

