Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $23.32

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $23.90. Perion Network shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 2,824 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $861.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,380,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Perion Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.