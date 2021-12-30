Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 91,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

