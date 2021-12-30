Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $54.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.