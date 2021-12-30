Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $11.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.63 or 1.01087412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00283538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.61 or 0.00426813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00150272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,514,481 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

