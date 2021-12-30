PIN (PIN) Trading 36.5% Lower This Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.21 or 0.07770083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,496.48 or 0.99738022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007849 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

