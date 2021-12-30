Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,019. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

