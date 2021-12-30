Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,034 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 343.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $240,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $109.89 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

