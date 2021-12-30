Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $741,710.08

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $741,710.08 and $141,454.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012410 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00141697 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.91 or 0.00543733 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

