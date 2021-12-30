Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Edward Peter Howard Nash Acquires 1,187 Shares of Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Edward Peter Howard Nash purchased 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.09 per share, with a total value of C$14,350.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,819.64.

TSE PZA opened at C$12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$386.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.63. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.22.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

