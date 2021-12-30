Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.64% of Cuentas worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

CUEN stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21. Cuentas Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

