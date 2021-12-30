Platform Technology Partners Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.