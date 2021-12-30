Platform Technology Partners Has $208,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $656.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

