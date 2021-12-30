Platform Technology Partners Has $490,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

