Platform Technology Partners Purchases 175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.