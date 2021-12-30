Platform Technology Partners Reduces Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.