Platform Technology Partners Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 149.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

