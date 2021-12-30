Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 988,421 shares of company stock worth $46,440,775. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

