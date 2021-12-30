Platform Technology Partners Sells 2,655 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $278.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.46 and a 200-day moving average of $247.68. The company has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

