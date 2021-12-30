Platform Technology Partners Sells 277 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

YUM opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

