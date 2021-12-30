Platform Technology Partners Sells 28,423 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

