Platform Technology Partners Sells 667 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

