PolypuX Trading Up 47.1% This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $27,842.24 and approximately $3,284.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

