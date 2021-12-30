Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Critical Survey

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RCI Hospitality and Portillos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.51%. Portillos has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Portillos.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 15.54% 21.57% 10.12% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Portillos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.57 $30.34 million $3.38 21.71 Portillos $455.47 million 2.89 $12.26 million N/A N/A

RCI Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillos.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Portillos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

