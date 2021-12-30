POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $59.85

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.85, but opened at $58.48. POSCO shares last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 1,705 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in POSCO by 1,346.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

