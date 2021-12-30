Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 1.6%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.46). 25,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 167,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.48. The firm has a market cap of £301.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

