Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

