Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,672.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

