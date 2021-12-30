Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

