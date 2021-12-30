Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,672.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.