Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $221.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $222.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.