Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $221.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $222.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

