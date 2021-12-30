Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $189.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

