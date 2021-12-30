Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

