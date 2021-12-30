Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

