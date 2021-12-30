Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.