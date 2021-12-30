Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

