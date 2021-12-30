Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $26.29

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $25.62. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 2,070 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,609,753 shares of company stock worth $127,564,093.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.