Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. Professional has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.