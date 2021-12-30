ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.67. 99 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

