ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.