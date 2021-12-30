Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.