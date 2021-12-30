PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

