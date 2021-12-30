Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $121.72

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and traded as low as $117.03. Puma shares last traded at $117.03, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMMAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

